The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will stir voters on both sides of the political aisle to cast ballots this November, local political watchers said Friday.
Ginsburg's passing will be a "mobilizing force for both sides" this election, said Nick Clark, an associate professor of political science at Susquehanna University.
Union County Democratic Committee Chairman Rick Thomas said his hope is that it will "inspire people to work harder to get rid of (President Donald) Trump."
Thomas said the passing of Ginsburg, a pivotal liberal voice on the court, is a great loss.
"She contributed so much and led so many decisions. It will affect the Supreme Court for the rest of my life," he said.
Republican Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he hopes it will result in a predominately conservative court, but agrees Ginsburg's passing will inspire "both sides to get out to vote."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday night in a statement just more than an hour after Ginsburg’s death was announced that Trump’s nominee to replace Ginsburg would receive a vote. McConnell stalled President Barack Obama’s choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote.
"I am appalled that Senate Mitch McConnell announced within hours of her death that he would immediately bring her replacement on the Supreme Court to the Senate floor for a vote," said Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat. "It is amoral that he not only didn't even pause to honor her, but he has grossly dishonored her by attempting to shift the county's attention back to a partisan, divisive fight. She, and we, deserve better."
Kantz said he supports McConnell pushing a candidate to fill Ginsburg's seat before the election, tipping it toward the conservative side.
"He has every right to fill the seat before the election," the county leader said.
Thomas said that is his fear and he hopes Democrats stand up to McConnell, particularly in light of how he blocked a similar nomination in 2016.
"I'm scared to death what it's going to mean to our country," said former Northumberland County Democratic Committee Chairman Roger Babnew.
McConnell risks losing undecided and moderate voters and "demobilizing" Trump supporters if he attempts to speed up a candidate's confirmation to the Supreme Court prior to the election, Clark said.
Conservative voters could decide not to go to the polls if they feel the Supreme Court is filled with a majority of conservative judges, he said.
"There's an incentive for McConnell to wait," Clark said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.