SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University professors say the fastest way to achieve herd immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic is to pay Americans to get vaccinated.
Matthew Rousu, dean of Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business, and Nick Clark, associate professor and chair of political science, wrote an editorial for the financial publication, Barron's, suggesting paying people would lead to more people quickly getting the vaccine.
“This incentive would not be enough to sway the hardcore skeptics, but our results suggest that modest payments can lead to a large increase in vaccination rates,” they wrote. “This would help the country reach the herd immunity threshold as fast as possible, at which point cases will start to decline, and life will begin to feel normal again.”
With COVID-19 currently the leading cause of death in the U.S., “we need to use every tool we have in this last push to crush it.”
In the editorial, the professors write that "the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a fiasco. Drugmakers were able to produce safe and effective vaccines in record time, but states are struggling to quickly vaccinate the population. Nationally, only about half of all doses provided to the states have been administered."
While the limited availability of the vaccine has been an issue, another problem is American's resistance to getting inoculated, including an estimated 50 percent of frontline workers.
"Widespread vaccination is key to building up immunity and getting life back to normal, but it will only succeed if people elect to get vaccinated. So, what can a government do to make sure people get their shots?" they ask in the editorial.
The answer, they argue, is paying Americans to get the shot.
Partnering with Jay Corrigan, professor of economics at Kenyon College, their asked Pennsylvania students what it would take for them to receive the flu vaccination. The response was that half of them would need no compensation.
Of those who rejected a free shot, 60 percent said they would accept $20 or less and more than 90 said they would get the vaccine if offered $100 or less.
As the Biden administration proposes another round of stimulus checks in the amount of $1,400, Rousu and Clark suggest a portion of those checks be tied to getting vaccinated.
Rousu said he'd like the stimulus checks to be offered on the condition of the recipient getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
How compensating Americans for helping others stay safe and healthy will impact the country moving forward "is a concern," Clark said, but added the government already provides financial incentives in the form of tax credits and deductions for many actions that support communities, including homeownership and college attendance.
Rousu adds that “economics’ most fundamental lesson is that incentives matter. If modest payments help us beat this pandemic just one week sooner, they will have saved tens of thousands of lives.”