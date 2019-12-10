SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University's Paul Dannelley chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of Amerca has been honored for its work in raising awareness about organ donation.
The group was among eight projects to receive a 2019 Keystone Award from the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.
The projects promoted a wide range of efforts from nursing home funding to opening a new restaurant.
Another 11 public relations projects received a Silver Keystone Award for its efforts
This year’s ceremony was held November 19 at the Dixon University Center in Harrisburg. Linda Brain Beck, a business consultant with the Curtis Group and professor at several Central PA colleges, gave the keynote address.
— MARCIA MOORE