SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is ranked among the nation's best liberal arts colleges for social mobility and value in the recent edition of Washington Monthly.
The bi-monthly magazine's 2020 Best Bang for the Buck ranked the Selinsgrove university 35th among 218 U.S. liberal arts schools for social mobility and at 52 overall among the universities.
The publication also placed Susquehanna within the top 19 percent of Northeast colleges, ranking it 76 out of 397 schools.
The Best Bang for the Buck guide recognizes colleges that are doing the best job of helping lower- and middle-income students attain a marketable degree at an affordable price. The ranking is based on the school's contribution to the public in three categories:
Social mobility, including recruiting and graduating low-income students; service, which measures the way students are encouraged to give something back to their communities and country and research, which measures the production of cutting-edge scholarship and preparing the next generation of scientists and doctors/doctorate holders. Susquehanna ranks No. 134 among national liberal arts universities.
— MARCIA MOORE