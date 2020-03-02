SELINSGROVE — It's syrup-making time and Susquehanna University is tapping in with a different flavor.
It's not campus maple trees with those taps protruding from their trucks but walnut trees.
The idea sprouted from Matt Wilson, a research scientist with the university's Freshwater Research Initiative. He was boiling down some walnut sap to turn into syrup on Sunday outside SU's Center for Environmental Education and Research (CEER).
"For me, it's more about, hey, there are trees you have uses for other than they look nice in a field," Wilson told some visitors. "They have beneficial uses other than really nice wood."
He was talking with SU senior Kara Eckert, a biology and Spanish major, her parents, Jonathan and Beth Eckert, of Boalsburg, and friend Nick Cronin, of the Lancaster area.
"We came to visit Kara and she said, 'Hey, let's go out to the farm and try this,'" Beth Eckert said.
Wilson handed out samples of the sap, which tasted like walnut-flavored water, and gave them a taste of some of the small amount of syrup he had made by boiling the sap in a square metal evaporator. The long, tedious process produces only about 3 ounces of syrup for every gallon of sap.
He said he tapped 15 trees on campus, including one in front of SU President Jonathan Green's residence.
Wilson said birch trees also can be tapped for syrup, but, "We don't have enough birches on campus."
About 20 people came by to watch Wilson process the sap or to sample it.
He said he has tapped trees in the past for syrup and wanted to try it at Susquehanna.
"I had this wonderful idea on a warm day in January, wouldn't it be great to do this on campus," he said, grinning. "And here we are."
Kathy Straub, CEER director, said Wilson emailed her with the idea for walnut tree tapping.
"I did not even know you could tap walnut trees," said Straub, who is also a professor and department head of earth and environmental science.
The sap goes up through the trees from the roots once the weather starts to warm to enable the tree to start growing buds for its leaves.
"As soon as the trees start to bud, you don't want the sap anymore," Wilson said, because it then has a more "chlorophylly" or "planty" taste.
Wilson said this year has had warm days then freezing days when the sap froze.
"I think the part that was most fun was when students came down and collected sap with me — sap and 'sapcicles,'" he said.