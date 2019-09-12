SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has risen 18 places in U.S. News and World Report's 2020 rankings of best colleges in the country.
The university is ranked 117 out of the 223 universities included on the latest National Liberal Arts Colleges list and also placed 26th among the 56 universities with exceptional study abroad programs.
Universities were chosen through a nomination process by invited college presidents, chief academic officers, deans of students and deans of admissions from more than 1,500 schools. Only colleges and universities that received 10 or more nominations were ranked.
New to U.S. News’ rankings this year is one on social mobility that looked at which universities are most successful at enrolling and graduating disadvantaged students awarded Federal Pell Grants.
Susquehanna ranks 105 out of the 215 universities included in social mobility ranking. Twenty-six percent of Susquehanna’s total enrollment receive Pell grants.
— MARCIA MOORE