SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Admission House has received the Award for Excellence from the American Institute of Architect’s Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter.
Built in 2017, the $7 million, 15,500-square-foot building was designed by architect Peter Bohlin.
Bohlin and his firm, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, have designed several prominent buildings, including Pixar's Emeryville, Ca., headquarters and the New York City Apple Store on Fifth Avenue.
The institute described SU's Admission House as creating a “more welcoming and exciting initial impression for the Office of Admission that better aligns with the university’s culture.”
The LEED-certified building includes stormwater management and control, water-efficient landscaping, indoor chemical and pollutant-source control and enhanced use of daylight.
— MARCIA MOORE