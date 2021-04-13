SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University student Adriana Oelberg has been awarded the Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship by the U.S. Department of State.
The sophomore from Selinsgrove is a double-major in computer science and international business and a minor in German studies.
“I have always been interested in international affairs and the growing use of technology. Foreign affairs with the State Department can take years of training to be accepted, during which you are studying alone,” Oelberg said. “This fellowship provides that training and teaches you exactly what is required of you to perform effectively. In this way, I can follow my passion for service while fulfilling my desire for travel.”
The FAIT Fellowship provides undergraduate and graduate students in IT-related fields with tuition assistance, summer internships, mentorship and professional development to launch their careers in the U.S. Foreign Service as information management specialists.
The program was established in 2016 as part of the Department's efforts to attract top technology talent.
“Selection for the FAIT Fellowship is a highly competitive process and we are so proud that Adriana’s hard work has been rewarded with what is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Karol Weaver, professor of history and coordinator for fellowship advising. “The experiences Adriana will have as part of the FAIT Fellowship will carry her well into her chosen career.”
— MARCIA MOORE