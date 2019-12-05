SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University junior Bailee Wenckus was awarded Leader of the Year for 2019 at the recent Lead365 National Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Wenckus, a business administration major from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, was nominated by Susquehanna’s Office of Leadership and Engagement in recognition for her two years of dedication to the Student Activities Committee, of which she now serves as president. Wenckus was chosen from nearly 100 students, graduate students, faculty and staff who were nominated for the award.
Wenckus is also employed through the Office of Leadership and Engagement as an Aspire to Lead and Serve (ATLAS) coordinator. She helps to develop and implement the new leadership programs on campus.
The Lead365 National Conference offers professional development for student leaders and educators. Conference curriculum focuses on individual competency and aptitude growth, leadership knowledge, entrepreneurship, workforce preparedness, new professional understandings and enhanced skill-building.
— MARCIA MOORE