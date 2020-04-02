SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is permitting students to have any or all spring 2020 courses graded on a pass-or-fail basis due to the school's closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter posted online, Provost Dave Ramsaran outlined the option students may make no later than May 1 and the consequences. Students who do not choose the pass-fail option will receive regular letter grades.
The university is also extending the late withdrawal period for the semester to May 1.
— MARCIA MOORE