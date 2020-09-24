SELINSGROVE — With nearly 2,000 Susquehanna University students on campus, the university is ramping up COVID-19 test efforts by adding random testing.
Twenty percent of students living in residential buildings that are not monitored by regular wastewater testing will be tested individually each week. That includes commuter students and students participating in off-campus internships.
Each week, those randomly selected students will receive an alert to visit a testing station centrally located on campus. Random testing of faculty and staff will also soon begin.
Any student traveling overnight is required to register their travel. Students are asked to limit their travel to essential business.
Students are being asked not to enter residence halls where they do not live. Limited visitors are permitted on campus and no overnight guests are allowed.
Susquehanna University continues to monitor wastewater outflows by testing 11 locations across campus. A positive result will trigger throat swab testing of those living within the residential area from which the positive wastewater test originated.
"We are tremendously grateful to our first-year students and seniors for their contributions to getting the university this far and we thank our juniors and sophomores for their patience,” said Susan Lantz, vice president for student life. “We are now at a pivotal moment as we have all of our students on campus. We ask that everyone continue to be part of the university’s successful trend so that together we can complete the semester on campus.”
On-campus instruction ends Friday, Nov. 20, at which time students will depart campus until the spring semester. The last week of classes will be held remotely beginning Nov. 30. Finals will be administered remotely beginning Dec. 7.