SELINSGROVE — Four Susquehanna University students have received the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship which gives them the opportunity to study abroad this year.
The recipients are Emma Beiter, a psychology major from Danville, who hopes to pursue an online international internship this summer in a Spanish-speaking country; Ashley Herring, biomedical sciences major from Freeland, who wants to study in Spain; Michael Levine, a finance major from Manahawkin, N.J., who wants to study in the United Kingdom and John Palaez, a biomedical sciences major from Hazleton, who hopes to study in Strasbourg, France.
All four are juniors.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
Only about 25 percent of semester program applicants receive an award. More than 30 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015.
Study abroad locations and timeframes are still uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was paused through December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and study abroad locations and timeframes are still uncertain, but some areas are being opened this year.
