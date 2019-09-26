SELINSGROVE — A panel discussion about gun violence will be held Oct. 7 at Susquehanna University.
Marybeth Christiansen, volunteer leader of the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; Shira Goodman, executive director of CeaseFirePA and state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, D-190 of Philadelphia, will lead the discussion "Not One More: Power and Persistence in the Movement to End Gun Violence" at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.
The panel discussion is the first event in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology's Advocacy Speaker Series.