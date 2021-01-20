SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events next week.
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund and a fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, will deliver a message, 'Who will Save American Democracy? The Role of Women, Young Voters and People of Color in American Politics' at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The event is free and open to the public and will be held virtually via Zoom by visiting https://susqu.zoom.us/j/98577314960?pwd=cm1IMGtaNG5XcHFMTmZUbjRUL1J0Zz09
Brown is an award-winning community organizer, philanthropic consultant, jazz singer and political strategist with over 20 years of experience working in the non-profit and philanthropy sectors on issues related to social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation and civil rights.
A native of Alabama, Brown has dedicated her life’s work to organizing resources and supporting the development of community-based institutions in the South, particularly in the Black Belt and Gulf Coast regions. She has also worked as a trainer, speaker and facilitator in the international arena. She is currently working with the Guyanese Black Women’s Roundtable to provide training and increase funding and investment opportunities for women-led institutions based in Guyana, South America.
She is the founder of Saving OurSelves Coalition, a community-led disaster relief organization that helped hundreds of families in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the Southern Black Women Organizing Project that works to strengthen the network of Black women grassroots leaders in the South.
An interfaith chapel service, Journeys to Justice, will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, with university chaplain, the Rev. Scott Kershner, presiding. All are welcome.
A daylong event of lectures and readings entitled The Legacy of MLK - A Day of Teaching will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28. To register for the virtual events, visit www.sualum.com.