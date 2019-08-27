SELINSGROVE — More than 620 first-year students will arrive on Susquehanna University's campus Thursday.
Motorists should expect traffic congestion on Market Street and University Avenue in the borough between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. when most of the students will be moving in.
This year, the university's Department of Art and Design is offering a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree in graphic design.
“Over the past decade, it has become essential for graphic designers to be as educated in interactive design as they are in traditional print design,” said Mark Fertig, professor and chairman of the Department of Art and Design at Susquehanna. “Our new BFA program allows us to devote more attention to digital design and continue graduating students who are poised to tackle all aspects of design when they enter the professional marketplace.”
The new program requires 72 credits and serves students who are focused on achieving a professional career in graphic design, advertising, publishing or other industry sectors.
The Bachelor of Arts program, which has been a part of Susquehanna’s curriculum since 2003, continues as a 48-credit program that primarily serves students who see graphic design as a complementary second major. In addition, it includes a greater balance of courses in art history, studio art and graphic design.
— MARCIA MOORE