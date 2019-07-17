Sixth-graders Genevieve Lyttle and Eman Zain have been attending Kids' College at Susquehanna University for four years.
"We've been doing this together. It's a tradition," said Lyttle of the weeklong summer camp that offers grade school students a chance to learn through interactive workshops held at the Selinsgrove campus.
"I don't get out of the house too much so this is fun," said Zain, who along with Lyttle is also enrolled in the Junior Writers' Workshop that begins next week for students in grades 6-8.
Kids' College was started 14 years ago by retired teacher Kathy Irwin Lentz who works in conjunction with SU education major students and volunteer high school students.
"It was my dream," Irwin Lentz said of offering motivated students a chance to learn in a different environment. "We live in a world that has a lot of problems to solve and we need people to learn to think out of the box. This is something they can carry over to school and to life."
The experience is so fun for fifth-grader Gabriel Horbath, of Conyngham, that he's come back every summer for four years.
"I'm not able to do a lot of these activities at home," he said of playing the card game, Texas Hold'em, in the Tech-Free workshop and teaming up with fellow campers to work his way through an escape room.
Laura Long, a Midd-West learning support teacher who attended the camp as a child, volunteered as a high school student and worked as a paid camp teacher while studying at Susquehanna, now serves as Irwin Lentz's assistant.
Long said she sees the benefits of offering youngsters a creative outlet in an academic atmosphere.
"We're not tied to any curriculum and the students don't even realize they're learning. They're active, moving and working as a team," she said.
Like Long, Steven Pomykalski, a SU accountant major, has a long history with Kids' College as a camper, volunteer and now a paid teacher.
"It's much more tiring, but still very enjoyable," he said
There are still openings for the Writer's Workshop for kids in grades 3-5 July 29-Aug. 2 at a cost of $200 per person. Scholarships are available for campers through the Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation. For more information about the workshop or scholarship, email Irwin Lentz at lentz@susqu.edu.