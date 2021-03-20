MIFFLINBURG — SUMMIT Early Learning is accepting enrollment applications to its Pre-K Counts, Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the fall.
The classes offered to 3 and 4 year-olds are free to income-eligible families and help prepare children for starting school.
SUMMIT Executive Director Doug Bertanzetti said there is a waiting list for the programs due to high demand and encourages families to sign up.
"We intend on going full capacity in the fall, barring any new developments," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the programs offered in Snyder, Union and Mifflin counties are operating at 80 percent capacity and serving 162 children.
The federally-funded Head Start and Early Start programs and the state-funded pre-K Counts program are similar and offer young children four to six hours of instruction and play daily on weekdays.
Karen Ishii has been a head teacher in the Pre-K Counts class at Mifflinburg Elementary School for seven years, preparing students to enter kindergarten.
"We provide a lot of school structure. They get to learn, mature and get used to the school. It's a nice transition for them," she said. "Going into kindergarten is a scary time, not only for the children, but their parents."
Most of the Pre-K Counts programs offered by SUMMIT are in public school settings. In addition to Mifflinburg Elementary, they are offered at Selinsgrove Elementary, Middleburg Elementary, West Snyder Elementary, Midd-West High School, SUMMIT's Children's Center on the Susquehanna University campus, SUMMIT's Mifflinburg Children's Center, Lewistown Children's Center and Mifflin County Academy.
Ishii and her two teacher colleagues, Brittany Miller and Kaitlyn Figuerao, have been holding both in-person and virtual classes during the pandemic. Four children enrolled in the program have chosen to be totally virtual so they've set up a camera and are able to interact in short bursts with the children.
The entire class is virtual every Wednesday and each week they hold a show-and-tell. Ishii said she's seen a vast improvement in how the youngsters interact and are able to use the technology.
"They sit and listen," she said.
For more information about enrolling in a Pre-K Counts, Early Head Start or Head Start class at SUMMIT, contact an enrollment specialist at enrollment@summitel.org or visit summitearlylearning.org