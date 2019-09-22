SUNBURY — Jesse Wagner and Mariah Bashnick sat back and enjoyed the view of the Susquehanna River, live music and people that stopped at their whoopie pie stand during Saturday afternoon's Lake Augusta Wine and Brew Festival.
They started the Montgomery-based business, Wagner's Wasted Whoopies, less than two months ago and have already attended several festivals selling their pies.
"Wine festivals are our niche," said Bashnick. "We like to attend festivals so we might as well make money while we're here."
About 1,000 people came out to the seventh annual event along the river off Front Street that featured 50 beer, wine, spirits as well as food vendors, live entertainment on two stages and an opportunity to throw an axe for 10 minutes at a cost of $10 provided by Mobile Axe Throwing Company. Festival pre-ticket sales were $35 each and $40 at the door.
Tabitha Shambach and Danny Camacho, both of Sunbury, tested several wines from Burnt Timbers Winery of Lewistown.
"We come to this every year," said Shambach who added she would be sticking with wine and didn't plan to participate in throwing axes.
"Drinking and throwing axes?" she said.
"No, no, no," replied Camacho.
Festival chairman Chris Reis said the location and wide array of alcoholic beverages bring out large crowds every year.
"It's an opportunity for people to try everything in one place and we don't need to bring any decorations," he said, referring to the natural beauty of the site.
Lisa Hartzler, an employee at Burnt Timbers Winery, was impressed with the atmosphere and the people she served throughout the four-hour event.
"It's very relaxed, very chill," she said.
Dori Stone, the owner of Ruga Rue, spent the afternoon handing out samples of beef jerky in an attempt to sell bags full of the hand-crafted treat from her Altoona business.
"This is beautiful," she said, looking out over the sun-drenched river.
Stone said the event is particularly enjoyable because of the helpful volunteers and good-natured customers.
Brandon Wagner, an employee from Big Spring Distillery, of Bellefonte, said the Sunbury festival was the first event the business attended when it opened last year and continues to be a favorite every year.
"We go to about 100 festivals in a season," he said, adding that what brings them back to the Northumberland County city every year are the organizers, the venue and the people. "We always have good sales and the people hang around."