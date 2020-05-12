The demolition of the Sunbury Generation plant in Shamokin Dam will likely happen in September.
Contractors were scheduled to implode the plant and the two remaining 300-foot-high smokestacks this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the project, said Fritz Beinke, of F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc., of Swedesboro, N.J.
On Friday, Beinke and Steve Pettigrew, a Swedesboro explosives expert, received the green light from the state to proceed with the project that began last year.
In October, they used 425 pounds of explosive to bring down two smokestacks and half the plant.
It took several months to prepare for the implosion and mere seconds to bring down half of the structure.
Beinke said the preparation for razing the rest of the building will take even longer since approval is needed by regulatory agencies, including the state Department of Environmental Protection and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and materials have to be purchased.
"It's going to take time to get that done" as so many other businesses reopen.
Beinke estimates that the implosion will take place in late summer, possibly September.
"That's my best guess," he said.
Last October's eight-second implosion of half of the plant attracted a crowd of onlookers.
Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach said he will be in charge of security again when the rest of the building is razed, including not allowing any boaters on the Susquehanna River near the site.
He expects the demolition to be uneventful.
"They're a very good company," he said.