A Sunbury man was arrested for selling cocaine, according to a report from Selinsgrove Police.
Officers said Jordan Taylor Reitz, age 20, faces felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communications facility, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, after a controlled buy earlier this month. Additional charges of criminal conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine as well as associated charges are pending following another attempted controlled buy on Wednesday.
Police said Reitz was observed meeting an individual in a parking lot where money was exchanged for methamphetamine. Reitz went to a second location in Selinsgrove, where his vehicle was observed near the police station. The suspect was seen getting into his vehicle and driving north onto Market Street at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers boxed in the vehicle at the intersection of North Market Street and U.S. Route 522 and arrested Reitz without further incident, according to the police report.
The money was recovered from the suspect and a North Market Street business patronized by the suspect, police said. The investigation into the involvement of additional suspects is ongoing.
— The Daily Item