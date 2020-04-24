Renovations to the Sunbury Community Pool will get underway next week as officials prepare to open the recreational facility in mid-June.
Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker obtained a state waiver to proceed with the $150,000 in renovations amid the health pandemic with the goal of opening the pool as scheduled on June 12.
“We checked with state Rep. Lynda Culver and she checked with the governor's office and told us we as a city have some authority on what critical tasks need to be done,” Ocker said. “Because we can't open the pool unless the work is done, it is considered a critical project. We have a pre-construction meeting this week and the contractor has already been looking at supply lines for materials. We expect to begin early next week.”
Milton, however, did not start the bidding process for its needed repairs to the pump house and diving well area in time to be eligible for a waiver and will not open this year. Anyone who purchased a season pass will receive a refund or have it extended to the 2021 season.
Selinsgrove Community Pool is tentatively planning a Memorial Day weekend opening with two new co-managers and two head lifeguards already hired for the season, said Carrie Briggs, assistant pool manager.
"We can plan on opening the pool as long as the state and local governments give us the go-ahead" and adequate staffing is available, she said in an email asking for prospective lifeguards and desk staff to apply.
McClure Veterans Memorial Pool is planning to open for a 70th consecutive season as scheduled on June 7.
"We're getting the pool ready. In the next two or three weeks we'll be filling it with water," said pool board president Janet Will.