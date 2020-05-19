Sunbury woman looking for escaped dog

SUNBURY — A nearly 1-year-old dog's escape has left its owner and several city residents searching for the past week.
Katie Everett, who resides on South Front Street, said she let Barkley, a Weimaraner, and her second dog — a 7-year-old boxer hound named Roxy — outside in the yard as she does throughout the day and when she checked on them minutes later, they were missing.
"It looks like one of them jumped on the latch on the gate and the dogs got out," she said.
Roxy was discovered between Everett's house and neighbors, but Barkley is still missing.
"I immediately started looking for him and a few people told me they saw him but he was running," she said.
Everett and her family searched all day and then were informed of a video of a dog that looked like hers swimming across the river, Everett said.
By 8 p.m. that night, Everett — who posted Barkley was missing on Facebook — received a call from a woman who said she saw the animal by the Shamokin Dam Playground.
The woman told her the dog appeared scared and ran off into the woods, Everett said.
"We do not want anyone to approach Barkley and scare him," she said. "I appreciate so many people out looking for him but we think he is scared. Roxy is depressed and just lays around waiting. We are all just so sad over this."
Everett has the assistance of Bonnie Lynn, of Bellabon’s Pet Recovery Service, of Muncy, she said.
Flyers are posted in Sunbury, Selinsgrove, Herndon, Shamokin Dam and part of Route-11-15 headed toward Port Trevorton.
"He is a friendly puppy," Everett said. "He is not vicious or will bite but he is scared and all I want is to find him safe and bring him home."
Councilmember Josh Brosious, who heads the city streets department, said his department is aware and would do their best to contact the proper people if the dog is located.
"My condolences go out to the owner and we are all hoping the dog is found," he said. "Pets are like family and if my department would come across this dog we would do our best to return him."
Everett wants people to know to not chase the dog or scare the animal into running away.
If anyone sees the dog, call Bonnie Lynn at 570-244-1789 Everett at 570-898-5517.