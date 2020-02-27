SELINSGROVE — Richard Wertz has been cleaning the Susquehanna Valley Mall for 1 1/2 years and enjoying the company of patrons who compliment his work.
"I like working here and seeing people. I make good money," said the 29-year-old Milton man.
Wertz found the job through the Community Integrated Employment Services (CIES), a branch of Suncom, which places residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities in positions and helps them develop job skills.
"The customers like him. He's cheerful," said mall General Manager Margie Deppen.
Operations Director Mark Moser has employed about eight people through CIES to work at the shopping mall in the past two years.
"Richard has come so far," Moser said of the young man's ability to work on his own.
Wertz works 25 hours a week making sure the building is clean and debris-free. In addition to collecting a paycheck, he's getting plenty of exercise, Wertz said.
Another CIES employee, Kiel Noll Long, has been working at Aunt Anne's in the mall handing out pretzel samples and coupons to passersby five days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"I get to talk to people," he said.
Manager Terri Bennar said Noll Long has been a good addition to the staff and was awarded Employee of the Year by Suncom last year.
Moser said he's pleased to be an employer who can provide jobs to reliable residents who enjoy the work as much as Wertz.
"You can't find a more dedicated employee," he said.
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.