By Marica Moore
MIDDLEBURG — The release of a resource guide for students, parents and educators offering bullying prevention and intervention recommendations by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has one Valley educator calling for more funding access to safety programs.
Midd-West School Superintendent Rick Musselman said he hadn’t received the report as of Friday afternoon, released by the state in conjunction with National Bullying Prevention Month.
“We saw the same thing happen when Safe2Say (a youth violence prevention program run by the state) was released. The Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania Department of Education were not in communication and most schools had little to no prior notice of training or implementation,” he said.
The report, compiled from students who participated in TeenTALKS in the past year, identified three areas of needed improvement regarding bullying prevention and mental health services in schools.
Some of the recommendations include expanding mechanisms for students to report school climate and safety concerns, implementing training for staff to learn prevention and intervention techniques and establishing a consistent policy for investigating reports of bullying, cyberbullying, and harassment
“Bullying is a pervasive issue affecting students across the commonwealth,” said Shapiro, citing the one-fifth of Pennsylvania students aged 12 to 18 who are being bullied on school property each year. “While this is not a new problem, bullying has taken on a new shape and a new intensity since I was in school due to the rise of the internet and social media. It is critical that we listen to the students about what they are experiencing and what support they need, and that we act to ensure everyone feels safe at school.”
Musselman said the report does mirror what’s happening in the Midd-West School District, with cyberbullying being a predominant problem.
“The suggestion for more counselors, social workers and mental health professionals is an obvious benefit. Funding additional staff becomes a concern. Often there are grants, but grants may only cover the costs for a year or two. After that, the cost of those positions becomes the burden of the public school,” he said.
This year, Midd-West in partnership with the CMSU, has added a mental health specialist following the deaths of two high school students by suicide earlier this year.
The issue facing districts is finding money to fund these programs. Most Safe School grants are competitive, leaving some schools out of luck.
“It confuses me as to the rationale that safety should be competitive. All students deserve to attend a safe school, not just the students from schools with the best grant writers,” Musselman said.
He would like the Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania Department of Education to “work together on solutions and support. My hope is this method of funding goes by the way of the mimeograph and schools can get safety funds annually or on a cyclical basis.”