Supervisors allow outdoor venue to surpass state's suggested attendance limits

Monroe Township Supervisors are permitting a concert promoter to sell 500 tickets to a live Labor Day performance despite the state recommendation to limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people due to COVID-19.
Ben Ehrsam, co-owner of the Susquehanna Valley Event Center, assured the board Tuesday that safety precautions will be taken when his 205 Airport Road venue hosts rock band, Kix, and AC/DC cover band, Back in Black, on Sept. 5.
"We have 250,000 square feet of space," he said of the adequate room to allow for social distancing at the outdoor site. There will be 12 security officers and four emergency medical technicians on staff, attendees' temperatures will be taken, masks will be required to enter the venue and there will be manned hand sanitizing stations.
Ehrsam added that he's held other outdoor events with about 1,000 people in attendance in Pennsylvania in recent weeks without any problems.
"But isn't the governor limiting the number of people" allowed in outdoor gatherings due to the pandemic?, asked Supervisor Dean Davis. "I thought it was law."
Township attorney Beau Hoffman said the state's recommendations are not law, but a guideline.
"We'll have (fewer) people than Walmart," said Ehrsam.
He pointed out that on Saturday, one day after Gov. Tom Wolf issued the new recommendations due to rising positive coronavirus cases in the state, the Selinsgrove Speedway held a Renegade Monster Truck event that drew more than 2,000 people.
Steve Inch, the Speedway's general manager, said many safety measures were in place.
He would not say how many people attended the Saturday event but said only online ticket sales were accepted, masks were recommended, lawn chairs were encouraged to maintain social distancing, shields were in place at concession stands and hand sanitizer stations were installed.
More people than usual set up lawn chairs in the wide-open infield area inside the race track to maintain social distancing, Inch said.
"Normally we'd let people meet the drivers and get autographs but we didn't do that," he said.
The race track has been operating since late May. The racing season ends at the end of September.
The speedway is located in Penn Township. Township Manager Julie Hartley said no complaints about the event were lodged with the supervisors.
Monroe Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey said about four calls were made to the township office regarding the rock concert, prompting him to ask Ehrsam to meet with supervisors about the planned event before obtaining a use permit.
"If they have a business license, why do they need a use permit?" asked Robert Grayston, owner of the Airport Road property.
Ehrsam obtained a zoning permit in mid-March to use the eight-acre property and 50,000-square-foot warehouse as an entertainment and recreation venue.