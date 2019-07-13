SHAMOKIN DAM — Heavy traffic and narrow roads that are bad for pedestrians are the top two concerns of members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
At a chamber transportation committee meeting on Friday, committee Chairman Joe McGranaghan presented the results of a transportation survey that 128 business owners and employees filled out. The results showed that 17.3 percent of responders said heavy traffic is a concern in the Valley and 13.5 percent said narrow/bad berms are not good for walking or biking. Another 9.6 percent said potholes and another 7.7 percent said pedestrian safety.
"We needed to look at this from the standpoint of what we take on next," said McGranaghan, also the Shamokin Dam mayor. "We need to consider where we go from here because all our businesses depend on having a good transportation system. If we can stay ahead of the curve, I think we're doing our job as a committee.
Of the responders, 24 percent were from Lewisburg, 18.6 percent were from Selinsgrove and 12.4 percent were from Sunbury. They said Friday was the hardest day of the week for traffic, and 3 to 6 p.m. was the most difficult time of day, according to the survey.
When asked what they wanted the chamber to know, 16 responders said the Valley needs public transportation, six said the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway needed to be finished as soon as possible and five said the current construction and detour plans are poorly executed, according to the survey.
Member Sam Pearson expressed concern that the results might be skewed based on whether people filled them in the appropriate municipalities. Some people might say Lewisburg, when the address is Lewisburg, but not the municipality.