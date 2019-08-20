Middleburg Police have arrested two Valley men in connection with a rash of burglaries last December in western Snyder County.
Wayne Conroy, 21, of Montandon, and Tyler J. Bickhart, 19, of Winfield, were arraigned Tuesday on multiple counts of felony conspiracy, burglary, theft, criminal trespassing and related charges stemming from more than 40 incidents involving the theft of cash, guns, tools, bicycles and other items from the homes, garages, sheds and vehicles of Beavertown residents during a 3 1/2-hour period in the early hours on the day after Christmas and another string of thefts in Middleburg five days earlier.
Borough police were tipped off about the possible culprits when Buffalo Valley Regional Police in neighboring Union County notified them on Jan. 12 they had caught Conroy, Bickhart and a 16-year-old male committing similar crimes.
Two days later, Bickhart, escorted by his parents, spoke with Middleburg Police Officer David Shaffer and Chief Tony Jordan, and admitted to committing the crimes in Beavertown with Conroy and the juvenile, court records said.
Police said Bickhart described how all three of them wore black clothing and entered vehicles and structures to "steal items."
He admitted removing two fire extinguishers from two vehicles and discharging them inside several vehicles and said Conroy kept two handguns stolen from vehicles, court records said.
In addition to stealing items, court records said, the men smashed holiday decorations and solar lights; removed mail from mailboxes and threw it into yards and scratched and damaged vehicles.
One stolen purse was found miles away on JPM Road in Lewisburg, court records said.
At a press conference held in January, Shaffer said the suspects had caused about $8,000 in property damage.
Two separate complaints were filed against Conroy and Bickhart for the cases in Middleburg and Beavertown. Each man is charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor counts ranging from burglary, theft and criminal trespass to disorderly conduct and loitering.