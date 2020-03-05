SELINSGROVE — Twenty-two pupils in Selinsgrove Elementary School teacher Aaron Ettinger's second-grade classroom rolled up their sleeves and got messy Wednesday.
Using bowls of cornstarch, water and food coloring, the 7- and 8-year-olds created slime after being read the Dr. Seuss book, "Bartholomew and the Oobleck," by members of Susquehanna University's Women's Basketball team.
The activity was part of National Read Across America week.
Coach Gabby Holko was a collegiate basketball coach for five years before taking over at Susquehanna last year and wanted to have a community outreach program for her athletes.
"Everywhere I've been I've done something," she said as several players attended to pupils in Ettinger's classroom. "It's a great experience for our girls to get involved and helps raise awareness about our team."
Ettinger, an assistant basketball coach, invited the team into his classroom.
Madi Welliver, a second-year SU student and basket player, is studying early child and special education but said the experience being in the classroom is good for all the players regardless of career aspirations.
"It's good for our team to get out into the community," she said.
The group clapped after the story was read and plunged their hands into the gooey cornstarch mixture at their desks.
"I play with slime a lot at home. I make bubbles with it," said Maria Figard, 8.
"It feels like rocks," said 7-year-old Kamryn Torres as freshman SU athlete Alexis Randall came to his aid.
Holko said the students and their parents will be invited to a game next year. In the meantime, the basketball team is offering two youth summer camps to students in grades 1-8.
The first four-day session will be held June 29 to July 2 and the second session will be from July 20-23. Each day will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes teaching basketball skills, games, swimming and lunch.
The cost is $185 for a four-day camp, but discounts are being offered. For more information, visit suskybasketballcamps.com