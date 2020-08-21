SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University held a virtual convocation on Friday to welcome 600 new students to the campus.
“There have been few occasions in the history of higher education that have been riper for deep learning than this moment,” University President Jonathan D. Green said in his address to the Class of 2024 and their families, as well as faculty and staff.
The opening ceremony at the 163-year-old university was held online due to COVID-19.
“We are at an inflection point, a great awakening to matters of social justice, diversity, equity, inclusion and privilege,” Green said. “It is a recognition that the fruits of liberty and prosperity have been broken promises to many because of the color of their skin, their gender, where they were born or whom they love. We can do better; we must do better.”
Susquehanna’s Class of 2024 represents 10.5 percent of a pool of 5,478 applications, with a median grade point average of 3.7, university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Freshmen students are from 17 states, with 24 percent of the class living within 50 miles of the Selinsgrove school. Thirty-three percent of the students are the first members of their families to attend college and 27 percent have federal Pell Grants to support their education.
Susquehanna has taken “extraordinary efforts … to make it possible for us to be [here] this fall,” Green said as he called upon the university’s newest students to take seriously the "social contract" they have entered into as they embark upon their college careers in the midst of a global health pandemic.
“We need to take care of ourselves, but more importantly, we need to take care of each other," he said. "There have been debates all summer about whether college students can maintain the discipline necessary to stay safe in residence during the pandemic. We need to prove to the naysayers that Susquehannans can. By joining this community, you are committing to being better.”