SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention for demonstrating a commitment to digital prevention programs related to student safety, well-being and inclusion.
Susquehanna was recognized for its efforts to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health and discrimination.
In 2018, the university established the Violence Intervention and Prevention Center with funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women which in addition to a 19-member Coordinated Community Response Team, provides 24-7 counseling and advocacy services through Transitions of PA and oversees training programs for students, faculty and staff. Last year, more than 50 training sessions were attended by more than 4,000 people, including all freshman students.
“We are honored to be named among the first-ever class of recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention,” said Christiana Paradis, coordinator of the Violence Intervention and Prevention Center. “Sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking is a problem on every campus and in every community. While Susquehanna is not immune from issues, we truly believe that with appropriate prevention strategies we can work toward creating a community that is free from violence someday.”
The CPN Seal of Prevention is presented by EVERFI and Parchment. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is an education technology company. Parchment, founded in 2003, is a credentialing service that allows learners, academic institutions and employers to request, verify and share credentials in simple and secure ways.
— MARCIA MOORE