SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Farrukh Nabiyev, a physics major in the engineering program from Pikesville, Maryland, has been named a Newman Civic Fellow.
Nabiyev will join 212 students from 39 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico to form the 2021 cohort of fellows appointed by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
Nabiyev is active in Susquehanna’s Student Government Association. Last year, he also proposed new opportunities for students to participate locally in the Black Lives Matter movement.
Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides fellows with a variety of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days.