SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University students will begin getting one-time, student aid grants through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) this week.
At Susquehanna, 1,950 students — 88 percent of SU’s total enrollment — are eligible to receive the $1,095,606 student-aid portion of the HEERF. Disbursement will be based on each student’s FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and will range from $200 to $1,100.
These grant funds will be direct payments to students for financial hardship expenses (such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare) related to the disruption of on-campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students do not have to take any action to receive the funds. HEERF was authorized by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In addition to the financial support provided through the CARES Act, Susquehanna took several steps to help students during the pandemic.
The university is also creating an additional fund, supported by private donations, to support a broader range of students with demonstrated financial need, including international students and others who are ineligible to receive CARES Act funds.
