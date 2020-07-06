SELINSGROVE — The decision to cancel Susquehanna University's Homecoming and Family Weekend events in October saddens, but doesn't surprise recent graduate Donovon Gayles.
"It's unfortunate because our senior year was cut short and we didn't have a chance to do all the events to commemorate our hard work over the past four years," said Gayle, a former Student Body president from New Jersey who, like many members of the graduating class of 2020, intended to return to campus for homecoming on Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 after commencement was postponed and no alternate date was set. "It's sad and it's a tough time, but we have to go with what's safe for the greater good of the people."
Students and alumni were notified Monday that both Homecoming Weekend and Family Weekend, scheduled for earlier in October, would be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucknell University also announced on Monday that the Weis Center for the Performing Arts Center will not host any public, large-scale performances through December.
Last year, 765 people registered for homecoming and more attended, Susquehanna University spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said. A similar number of people attended Family Weekend in 2019, she said.
"We care about the health and well-being of our entire Susquehanna community. As the university continues to respond and operate according to established guidelines for health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must adhere to the protocols set forth by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Melissa Komora, vice president for Advancement, and Becky Bramer, assistant vice president for Advancement.
Instead, a joint homecoming event is planned for fall 2021, with alumni whose class years end in 0 and 5 invited to celebrate with alumni from graduating classes ending in 1 and 6 during the weekend of Oct. 22-24, 2021.
A virtual event is being planned as an alternative for Family Weekend.
"Realizing the importance of family connection during a student’s journey at Susquehanna, the Office of Alumni Relations is working with Student Life to create virtual opportunities for familial celebration," Komora and Bramer said in their statement. "While we know this is disappointing for many of you, this decision was made with the safety of our students, alumni, faculty, staff, families and neighbors in the front of our minds. By looking ahead to 2021, we are hopeful that we will bring even more of you together, safely.
Rick Schuck, the owner of Bot's Tavern in downtown Selinsgrove, said Homecoming Weekend draws one of the biggest crowds to the campus and will impact local hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area, but he understands Susquehanna's decision to cancel amid the health crisis.
"They (really) want to get the students back on campus" for the start of the 2020 school year and bringing in hundreds of people from other states for a weekend celebration could jeopardize the safety of thousands of people, he said.
Schuck has only recently opened his restaurant to dining patrons but has already sent one employee home until she can be tested for COVID-19 after her boyfriend recently fell ill with a fever and other symptoms.
Weis Center for the Performing Arts
Bucknell University's Weis Center for the Performing Arts will not host any events the rest of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facility managers announced Monday.
The center will "not be hosting any public, large-scale performances through December 2020. We have made this decision in cooperation with Bucknell University, based on current information provided by state and federal public health officials," the release said.
Weis Center officials said they are planning a schedule for spring 2021.
"When we do reopen in the spring, we will be implementing stringent protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff members safe, including expanded sanitation measures before, during and after performances and public health screenings that may include having your temperature taken," the release said.