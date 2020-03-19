Susquehanna University announced Thursday evening that it is canceling in-class instruction and sending students home through the rest of the spring semester.
The decision comes eight days after Bucknell University announced faculty would be teaching students remotely as the country tries to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by limiting large gatherings.
“Our decision was not easy, but it fulfills three criteria very important to us: keeping our students, faculty and staff safe; ensuring our students complete their semester; and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in alignment with U.S. and global efforts,” Susquehanna University President Jonathan D. Green said.
Web-based courses for Susquehanna students will begin Monday.
University administrators based the decision to end in-class instruction, events and athletic competitions for the rest of the summer on guidance from state and federal authorities.
“When we made our most recent announcement (Monday morning) to delay returning to campus, a significant number of peer institutions were on a parallel schedule,” Green continued. “At that time, our local public schools were on a two-week hiatus, scheduled to reopen on March 30. Later that day, Gov. Wolf implemented a sweeping set of mitigation efforts for Pennsylvania.”
The university remains committed to keeping its faculty and staff safe and fully employed, he said.
Announcements regarding plans for the 2020 commencement, Senior Week and upcoming 2020-21 school year will be posted on the university website.