Susquehanna University will extend its spring break one week in the wake of the 2019 coronavirus pandemic with classes scheduled to resume March 23.
University President Jonathan Green announced the university's decision Wednesday afternoon, a day after Bucknell University decided to send students home and provide remote education through the end of the spring semester.
Susquehanna's decision is similar to Bloomsburg University which is also extending its spring break by one week due to the outbreak.
"We continue to place the utmost importance on the well-being of our students, faculty and staff, as well as the broader university and Selinsgrove communities," Green wrote in a statement posted on the university's website. "Although Susquehanna does not have any reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19, we are taking several steps in the interest of our community’s health and safety. Our decisions here are informed by guidance from public authorities and decisions made by other institutions of higher education."
Green said the university will push to have students finish the semester in time.
"We are exploring online alternatives for students who are not able to return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester, including if circumstances require a longer-term physical campus closure. We will provide an update by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18," he wrote.
In-class instruction is scheduled to resume Monday, March 23, university spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
In the meantime, all non-essential university-sponsored travel is canceled for faculty, staff and students, including regional, national, international and already booked business trips. As an alternative, hosting meetings via online technology is encouraged. These travel restrictions do not include essential travel, which must be cleared through risk management. For example, employees can still return from a business trip that is already in progress, with precautions for self-quarantine when warranted, Green said.
Additionally, all university-sponsored events between now and March 22 are suspended, including athletics events and alumni gatherings. SU is restricting non-employee visitors to campus during this time.
Students who have an urgent need to access personal property on campus are asked to email the dean of students.
Bucknell's decision to suspend in-class instruction and provide students an online education for the rest of the school year has some on social media questioning whether a tuition refund will be provided.
"So do the students (parents) get a partial refund for the semester or are they planning on raising next year's tuition to cover losses instead," asked Facebook user Larry Getkin.
Bucknell President John Bravman announced the decision on Tuesday, after several U.S. universities and colleges made a similar decision and one day before the coronavirus was designated a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
"This has not been an easy decision to make, and I understand how challenging it will be for our campus community," Bravman said. "However, I strongly believe that faced with such uncertainty, we have no choice but to pursue these actions. Bucknell has always been a community that comes together in the face of adversity. This is one of those times, and I am counting on your patience and assistance as we work through it together."