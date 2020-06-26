SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University staff are getting a "mental health" break next week.
The university is closing its offices next week — June 29 through July 3 — to support employee well-being, spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
The number of staff members who will receive paid time off was not immediately available.
"Many have been shouldering work and home responsibilities" during the COVID-19 pandemic," said O'Rourke. "It's for mental health."
The university closed its offices during the week of Memorial Day as well, she said.
President Jonathan Green said the paid time off is a gesture of appreciation for employees who during the past few months "have demonstrated resourcefulness, innovation and resiliency. Their hard work and dedication are appreciated and critical to the ongoing success of the university.”
Susquehanna employees are preparing the campus for the return of students at the end of August, including installing hand sanitation stations and preparing housing assignments for freshmen.