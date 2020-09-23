SELINSGROVE — For a fourth consecutive year, Susquehanna University is listed among the nation's top colleges and universities in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education ranking.
The university is listed at 215 out of 797 schools nationwide and is 82nd among the 257 northeastern schools included in the review.
Susquehanna has made the list every year since its inception in 2017. The rankings include how well a school prepares students for life after graduation.
In this year's list, Susquehanna ranks at 214 in terms of outcomes, rising 11 points from last year. Outcomes measures graduate rates, salaries and their ability to repay student debt.
For more information about the rankings, visit www.timeshighereducation.com/USmethodology2021.
— MARCIA MOORE