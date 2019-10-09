SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Jennifer Servedio chief information officer following a nationwide search.
Servedio, who is the director of budget and strategic planning at Colgate University’s Office of Information Technology, will join Susquehanna on Nov. 4.
At Susquehanna, she will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive information technology strategies and revamping institutional project governance. She will work to streamline business processes and to help administrators identify technology solutions that deliver on strategic priorities. She will also provide day-to-day leadership of the IT office.
“Jennifer understands that the secret to achieving the potential of information technology has to be centered in both the people who stand up and support the technology and the people who use the technology. I look forward to seeing what she can help our students, faculty and staff achieve. Jennifer has also been a trailblazer in terms of the professional work she’s done supporting women in higher education which resonates nicely with our board-led initiative in women’s leadership,” said Michael Coyne, executive vice president at Susquehanna.
Servedio spent the majority of her career to date at Colgate, where she began as a help desk technician and steadily rose through the ranks, taking on her current role in 2017. She also served as Colgate’s interim CIO.
Throughout her time at Colgate, Servedio dedicated herself to efforts around diversity, inclusion and equity, serving on a variety of campus task forces and committees that helped to improve campus hiring and retention policies.
She co-founded the NY6 Women in Technology group, which brought together women working at the NY6 Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges and co-founded the Colgate Women’s Leadership Forum (ColgateWoLF), which is committed to supporting women in their lives and careers by offering personal and professional development opportunities.
— MARCIA MOORE