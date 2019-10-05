Susquehanna University names new diversity officer

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Michael Dixon chief inclusion and diversity officer following a nationwide search.
Dixon has served as Indiana state's Manchester University's chief diversity officer since 2017 and will take on his new role at SU Nov. 1.
“Inclusive excellence, intercultural competence, and global citizenship are critically important guiding principles for Susquehanna, and they are the most important values we can cultivate among our students and colleagues as we encounter an increasingly challenging cultural environment,” University President Jonathan D. Green said. “I look forward to welcoming Michael to the SU community and to working with him to promote a welcoming environment for all, on and off campus.”
During his tenure at Manchester University, Dixon ed the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Council to develop a bias incident protocol and a strategic diversity plan and assisted in the raising of $1.1 million to fund the college's intercultural center.
Prior to joining Manchester University, Dixon was the coordinator of intercultural life and leadership programs at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa. Before that, he served as an admissions counselor at Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois.
— MARCIA MOORE