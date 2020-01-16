SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer Michael Dixon has been named to the board of trustees for the American College Personnel Association (ACPA) Educational Leadership Foundation.
The foundation advances the student affairs profession and provides philanthropic support for the initiatives of the ACPA.
Dixon, who joined SU in November, will begin his three-year term on the board in March. As a trustee, he will aid in the development and implementation of initiatives and the annual budget and recruit new board members.
— MARCIA MOORE