Susquehanna University has been awarded $210,000 from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to support the university in its efforts to reopen safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susquehanna is one of 12 regional colleges and universities to receive the matching grant from the foundation. A total of $2.5 million was allocated to the schools, with a cap of $250,000 for each.
“Our regional colleges and universities are essential engines for growth, for the students who learn there, the people who work there and for the local communities whose economies we know they so powerfully impact,” foundation Director Sam Reiman said. “The foundation has partnered with each of these schools on projects over the years. And we want to be there for them now, at this critical hour, as they navigate the complex logistics of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
University President Jonathan D. Green expressed gratitude for the financial assistance.
“We greatly appreciate the support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation and will be careful stewards of their gift as we navigate the hurdles of this global pandemic to provide our students with the transformational education they expect from Susquehanna," he said.
The grant can be used for COVID-19 testing expenses; personal protective equipment; health care costs; technology costs necessary for enhanced virtual learning or financial aid for students experiencing extraordinary needs.