SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old Susquehanna University student is facing felony drug charges after police found about 75 grams of marijuana and nine grams of cocaine in a dorm room Wednesday.
Matthew A. Cassini, of New Jersey, was arrested after campus police searched the room and found the large quantity of drugs, including marijuana that was packaged in 15 plastic bags and glass bottles, drug paraphernalia and sale receipts, said borough police Chief Thomas Garlock.
Witnesses told police that Cassini left the drugs and paraphernalia in their room because he believed his room was going to be searched, court records said.
Cassini is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is free after posting $50,000 cash bail pending a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge John Reed.