SELINSGROVE — All Susquehanna University students, faculty and staff arriving on or returning to the campus next month will be required to be tested for COVID-19 as detailed in a student agreement on the university's website.
Students will be provided testing kits from the university and administered during a telemedicine appointment with a Vault Health medical professional, spokesman Amanda O'Rourke said.
Results will be sent simultaneously to the student and the university within 48 hours of the completed test being received by the company. A positive result will require an individual to quarantine off campus, she said.
The university will cover any of the students' costs not covered by individual insurance companies, according to the agreement.
Faculty and staff will be tested on campus in partnership with Geisinger. Testing dates will be announced Monday.
"We are committed to providing a safe, cooperative environment where we share responsibility for one another's health," SU President Jonathan Green said in the letter sent out Wednesday regarding plans to resume in-person instruction on campus Aug. 24. "Our Fall 2020 Plan covers our principal health and safety measures and expectations. We will continue to monitor CDC, state, and local guidelines and adapt our plans to remain consistent with the best current guidance, and continue to communicate with you on a regular basis."
Students who return to the campus will be required to read and sign a document affirming that they will adhere to campus rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing face masks in public places, practicing social distancing and contacting health officials if they develop coronavirus symptoms.
Failure to meet the requirements could lead to sanctions, including expulsion, the letter said.
Additional measures being taken is to limit occupancy of spaces to no more than 40 percent capacity, prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people and bar students from entering residence halls other than their own.
“We are prepared to welcome our students this fall to a transformative experience that maintains safe physical distance, face coverings in public spaces, greatly enhanced health and hygiene practices across campus and, when needed, the flexibility for remote instruction for faculty and students,” said Green.
University administrators will continue to monitor health and safety factors on and off campus to determine if the university will need to make adjustments in the future. Students are asked to have an emergency plan
"Patience and flexibility will be most important," Green said.