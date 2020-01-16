SELINSGROVE — Two Susquehanna University students have been chosen to receive a Cultural Vistas Fellowship which allows them to complete an all-expense-paid, eight-week, international internship this summer.
Khaela Harrod, a pre-engineering major from Baltimore, Md., will intern in Singapore.
John Pelaez, a biomedical sciences major and French minor from Hazleton, will intern in Argentina.
Though the students have not yet been given specific assignments, all Cultural Vistas internships focus on civic engagement and youth involvement.
The Cultural Vistas program selects up to 15 fellows to take part in this multinational professional development program, which includes eight-week summer internships in Argentina, Germany and Singapore. To extend the impact of their experience, the students are required to carry out an educational or service project upon their return home that helps promote international understanding and exchange.
— MARCIA MOORE