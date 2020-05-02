SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will host an online Act 48 Day for K–12 educators on Wednesday, June 17.
An opening general session will kick off the event, which is sponsored by Susquehanna’s Master of Education Program. Participants will then choose from various sessions to earn up to five Act 48 hours.
Unless otherwise noted, sessions are led by Susquehanna faculty. Professional development offerings are:
Modeling the Processes of Science Through Puzzles — Discover ways to engage students in a variety of activities that promote their understanding of inquiry and basic (scientific process) skills, including observation and making inferences.
The English Learner in Your Classroom — Students who are new English learners may present unique challenges in the classroom. This session offers helpful strategies for the new English learner in your classroom.
Museum Education — Explore the educational resources offered at local and national museums that can be incorporated into your classroom instruction.
Strategies to Support Students with Disabilities in the Content Areas — Learn strategies to support students with disabilities within the content areas (e.g., science, social studies, English Language Arts) at the elementary and secondary levels.
Working with At-Risk Youth and the Pitfalls of Deficit Thinking — Highlighting recent youth studies scholarship, this presentation underscores equity-based strategies and practices for working with youth considered at-risk across the content areas.
National Geographic Explorer Mindset — Bring your classroom to life as you learn to educate with an explorer mindset, as taught by National Geographic-certified educator Aspen B. Mock, Ed.D., Forest Hills School District.
Educational Media & Media Making: PBS Media Literacy Certification — Discover online resources for teacher professional development, such as KQED Teach and PBS Media Literacy Certification. KQED Learn is a platform for students to connect with other students around the country and provides lessons and opportunities for students to share their work with KQED and PBS on a regional and national level.
Registration is $15 and can be made at www.susqu.edu/Act48.
