Eighty-one years after Orson Welles "The War of the Worlds" broadcast, Susquehanna University will present a stage adaptation at the Degenstein Center Theater on Saturday.
Welles' radio dramatization of the H.H. Wells' novel was broadcast on Oct. 30, 1938 and terrorized many Americans who thought the alien invasion was actually happening.
The historic broadcast will be professionally recreated by Raconteur Radio, a New Jersey-based company which presents theatrical presentations of vintage radio plays, classic works of literature and pop culture parodies for live audiences.
The production is performed in period costumes with theatrical lighting, vintage commercials, Golden Age radio equipment and extensive sound effects.
Saturday's event is free and will begin at 7 p.m. Early arrivals will be shown a video presentation that provides historical background about "The War of The Worlds." Performers will answer audience questions following the show.
Raconteur Radio has been described as "epic" by Time Magazine and as "family-friendly guerrilla theater" by The New York Times.