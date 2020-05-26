SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Mall will open Friday at 11 a.m. but not all the shops will be doing business right away.
"Our concern is that people will be disappointed that everything isn't open," said mall General Manager Margie Deppen.
Several shops simply don't have merchandise available after being shut down by COVID-19 since March 17.
The factory that supplies Gertrude Hawk Chocolates is still closed and stores like The Children's Place have to restock shelves with summer merchandise.
"Yankee Candle still has its Easter display up," said Deppen.
Stores that will be open include Garfield's and Villa Teresa restaurants, JoAnn Stores, Cricket Wireless, the Barbershop and Golden Nails. Hair and nail salons are open by appointment only.
"People should check out our website Thursday night to see what stores will be open," said mall Marketing Director Sharon Leonard. Visit the site at www.susquehannavalleymall.com.
Deppen and Leonard are looking forward to seeing customers in the corridor which will look slightly different. Due to the coronavirus, there are separate entrances and exits; about 60 percent of the benches have been removed and signs on the floor mark the direction people must follow and how to keep six feet apart.
Visitors are also strongly encouraged to wear masks, but Leonard doesn't expect the restrictions will keep mall walkers and shoppers away.
"People are realizing they need that brick-and-mortar store," she said.
Barbara Strocko, of Selinsgrove, stopped by the mall Tuesday not realizing it won't open until Friday.
"I don't do a ton of shopping, I just needed some yarn and knitting needles," she said, adding that she's looking forward to stores reopening. "I just want it to be done responsibly."
The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Special hours will be provided to vulnerable and at-risk shoppers from 11 to noon Mondays.