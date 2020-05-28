All state park swimming beaches — including one at R.B. Winter State Park — and some pools will begin a phased-in opening next week, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said Thursday.
The announcement comes on a day where state health officials reported 625 new cases and 108 deaths statewide.
Effective Saturday, June 6, all 58 state park beaches will be open to swimming. State park pools will remain closed through at least June 12, with most in designated yellow and green counties reopening June 13.
“Water-based activity is an integral part of the state park experience in Pennsylvania and, with appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety and as staffing permits, this department continues to reopen its state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all the benefits of being outdoors,” Dunn said.
Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal facility capacity. Mitigation measures will be in place, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water. All CDC guidance remains in effect.
DCNR is following Governor Wolf’s plan and process for reopening Pennsylvania using red, yellow and green colors to outline restrictions in place for that county. The red phase has the most restrictions, which are eased as counties move to yellow and green. DCNR is following this approach to begin opening facilities in counties that are designated as yellow.
All nine marinas in state parks are open, including Shikellamy State Park. Shoreline mooring sites at all state parks also are open.
New cases
Pennsylvania saw higher fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 18th day in a row on Thursday as the total number of cases statewide surpassed 70,000.
With 625 new cases on Thursday — including four in Northumberland County — the state has now had 70,042 confirmed cases. Of that total, the state Department of Health estimates 64 percent of those patients have recovered.
State health officials confirmed 108 new deaths The new deaths announced Thursday push the state death toll to 5,373. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
There were another four new cases announced locally, all in Northumberland County. There have now been 331 cases in the Valley: 186 in Northumberland County, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the green phase on Friday. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, will also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,483 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 314 on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,279 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
CARES funding
The state Senate passed two bills to direct $2.6 billion in federal CARES funding to support individuals, families, small businesses impacted by COVID-19 virus, according to Senator John Gordner (R-27).
“I was pleased to support this important legislation to drive out critical federal dollars to the people and organizations that were affected the most by COVID-19,” Gordner said. “We have seen the devastating impact of this pandemic and these dollars will help to assist the recovery process.”
All five counties in Gordner's District will receive funding, including $8.2 million for Northumberland County, $3.6 million for Snyder and $1.6 million for Montour.