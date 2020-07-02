MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch is hiring a full-time assistant prosecutor to handle the extra workload.
The salary board voted 4-1 in favor of the hire at $45,000 a year, with Commissioner Joe Kantz opposed.
"I understand the courts are backed up and will be a mess for a while," he said advocating for the assistant DA position to be a temporary addition.
Piecuch said that although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more work for himself and his two part-time prosecutors, he was planning to propose the new position as a result of a rising number of cases, particularly sexual assaults. He told the board he could not ask someone to leave a legal career for a temporary position.
"I'm trying to give the cases the time and attention they deserve," he said. "I don't like spending taxpayer money either. I don't come here asking for a luxury."
Approving the hire that will be made around Aug. 1 were Piecuch, Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig and Treasurer Debra Kratzer.
Snyder County will resume trials next month after selecting juries on July 13 and 14 for about 50 scheduled cases.
Jury selection will be held in the Midd-West High School auditorium instead of the courthouse to comply with state and Center for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19.
To maintain social distancing, 106 prospective jurors, far fewer than usual, have been called and everyone will be required to wear a mask, Judge Michael H. Sholley said.
The room will be air-conditioned, he said.