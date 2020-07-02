PENNS CREEK — T&D's Cats of the World owner Terry Mattive opened the animal refuge three decades ago as a fluke after he rescued a bobcat and cougar.
While working as a state police trooper, Mattive was helping the Pennsylvania Game Commission with animal rescues which led him and his late wife, Donna, to establish the animal sanctuary on their sprawling Penns Creek property.
Today, with his daughter, Jennifer Mattive Beaver, and son, T.J., and 14 volunteers, Mattive cares for about 600 exotic animals, including lions, tigers, bears, monkeys and birds.
On July 11 and 12, the refuge will be hosting a 30th-anniversary celebration with live entertainment, games and refreshments from noon to 5 p.m. Pepper Street will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Fred and Jason Yoder will perform at 1 p.m. Sunday. The admission fee is $10 for everyone 3 and older.
Masks are required inside the refuge to protect the animals since tigers in captivity have been known to become infected with COVID-19 and visitors to T&D's can get close to the animals. The pandemic has also forced the closure of the aviary.
A visit to T&D's offers a close look at wildlife and exotic animals that have been taken in by the Mattives because owners are no longer able to care for them or they have been injured or are sick.
"Dad doesn't like to say 'no' to any animal," Beaver said.
He has had to turn a rhinoceros and baby elephant away because of the large amount of care required, she said.
Still, the menagerie on the family's 35-acre property is impressive. Walk along the tree-lined path inside the sanctuary and you'll see capuchin monkeys, emu, black bear, foxes, tigers and an African lion named Thor.
Five new tigers, including 1-year-old sibling white tigers, Bree and Ava, arrived at the sanctuary in early February.
The intention of the refuge was never to operate as a business, Beaver said.
After receiving calls from area educators asking for tours, the family opened it to the public in 1990 and only asked for donations. Beaver said the average donation collected was about 50 cents.
As the operation grew and more animals were being rescued, the costs grew as well. The large carnivores, including the 30 or so large cats, each consume about 10,000 pounds of meat every month.
To help offset the costs, there is a $10 admission fee and a small gift shop.
Beaver and her brother decided to stay with the operation after they both studied at Penn State where she earned a degree in wildlife and fisheries science and T.J. obtained a biology degree.
"It's not just a job, it's your life," she said.
Beaver hopes people who come out to see the animals or take part in the anniversary celebration understand that the animals "may not look perfect or normal" but they are being well cared for by many.
Veterinarians Drs. Lynne Neveu, of Selinsgrove, Fred Metzger, of State College, and Thomas Hass of Watsontown, donate their time to caring for the animals and volunteers like Mary Adams and Avery Hunter, both from the State College area, are also a vital part of the business.
Hunter, a sophomore studying zoology at Colorado State, said working with the animals has been a learning experience.
"Animals take a lot of care," she said.
Adams has been volunteering once a week at T&D's for four years, lured by her love of the animals after visiting the refuge.
She cleans buildings, does some landscaping and helps feed the smaller animals.
"It's never boring," Adams said of her delight in watching the lemurs, raccoons and big cats, including the African lion, Thor. He "is magnificent."
The younger Mattives are also raising their children on the family homestead. As Beaver gave a tour Thursday afternoon, her 9-year-old son, Calvin, splashed in a pool while a black bear lounged in a cage several feet away.
"When he was younger, he'd come out on the tours with me," she said, laughing at how Calvin was baffled about why crowds of people would come out and look at the animals in his backyard.
For more information about T&D's, visit www.tdscats.com